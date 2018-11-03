US female surgeons expect to earn $1 million less than men

NEW YORK: Female surgeons expect to earn about $1 million less in their careers than their male colleagues, US research showed on Thursday, illustrating a dramatic case of a gender wage gap as scrutiny of sexism in the workplace grows. Women in general surgery expected to be paid an average of $30,000 less each year than men over a 30-year career and felt less comfortable negotiating pay, according to LA BioMed, a California-based research institute. “They’re already undervaluing themselves to begin with,” said Christian de Virgilio, LA BioMed researcher and chairman of the Department of Surgery at UCLA-Harbor Medical Center, a hospital in California. “It’s not that the women are expecting to work less,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation, adding that there were no differences between the sexes in the number of hours they planned to work or their ambitions for top jobs. Pay discrimination based on gender is illegal in the United States, but wages lag drastically for women, and the issue has drawn increased attention with the onset of the #MeToo movement and other debates over women’s treatment in the workplace.