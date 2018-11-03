Indian politician had consensual relation with journalist accusing him of rape

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW DELHI: An Indian politician who resigned from the government last month after more than a dozen women accused him of sexual harassment, said on Friday he had a consensual relationship with a New York-based journalist who has accused him of raping her. Pallavi Gogoi, chief business editor at National Public Radio, wrote in a Washington Post column https://www. washingtonpost. com/news/global-opinions/wp/2018/11/01/as-a-young-journalist-in-india-i-was-raped-by-m-j-akbar-here-is-my-story/?utm_term=. cf091422cad9 on Thursday that the former junior foreign minister, M. J. Akbar, “ripped off my clothes and raped me” in a hotel room in India 23 years ago. At the time, she and Akbar worked for the same newspaper.
