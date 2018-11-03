Indian politician had consensual relation with journalist accusing him of rape

NEW DELHI: An Indian politician who resigned from the government last month after more than a dozen women accused him of sexual harassment, said on Friday he had a consensual relationship with a New York-based journalist who has accused him of raping her. Pallavi Gogoi, chief business editor at National Public Radio, wrote in a Washington Post column https://www. washingtonpost. com/news/global-opinions/wp/2018/11/01/as-a-young-journalist-in-india-i-was-raped-by-m-j-akbar-here-is-my-story/?utm_term=. cf091422cad9 on Thursday that the former junior foreign minister, M. J. Akbar, “ripped off my clothes and raped me” in a hotel room in India 23 years ago. At the time, she and Akbar worked for the same newspaper.