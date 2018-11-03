7 dead in attack on Egypt Christians bus

CAIRO: Gunmen attacked a bus carrying Coptic Christians in central Egypt on Friday, killing seven in the latest assault on a religious minority repeatedly targeted by jihadists.

The attackers opened fire on the bus of pilgrims in Minya province after they had visited a monastery, the local bishop told AFP. The gunmen “killed seven people and wounded 14, all of whom are in the Sheikh Fadel hospital in Beni Mazar” around 200 kilometres (120 miles) south of Cairo, said Bishop Makarios of Minya.

“The attack took place on the road” back from the Saint Samuel monastery, he added, as the bus was heading to the city of Sohag. A security source confirmed that seven people were killed in the attack, but put the number of wounded at seven.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the shooting.State television said security forces were on Friday afternoon still in pursuit of the attackers.Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi offered his support to the victims in a statement on Twitter.

“I am mourning with deep sadness the martyrs who fell today at the hands of traitors who are trying to harm the tightly-knit fabric of the nation,” Sisi said.“I wish the wounded a quick recovery and confirm our determination to continue our efforts to fight the darkness of terrorism and pursue the criminals.”