Sat November 03, 2018
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
November 3, 2018

Prevailing conditions at KP prisons discussed

PESHAWAR: A meeting on Friday discussed prevailing conditions of inmates in the prisons in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As per an official communiqué, Justice Qalandar Ali Khan, who is appointed as administrative judge for

prisons of the province, chaired the meeting to deliberate on improving the conditions of jails and facilitating inmates.

Secretary Social Welfare, Zakat and Ushar, Special Secretary Finance , Additional IG Headquarters (Police) , Chief Engineer (N) C&W, Special Secretary Health, Chief H& HR , Health Department, Projects Director AIDS Control Programme, Superintendent Jail Nowshera, Deputy Director Prison, XEN Building Nowshera (C&W), XEN PCB-II C&W Department, IG Prison, Superintendent Jail Peshawar and others attended the meeting.

Justice Qalandar Ali informed the participants of the meeting about his recent visit to various prisons of the province and expressed his concern over the prevailing condition in jails and problems being

faced by jail inmates, including shortage of living space, mental and physical health facilities and rehabilitation and reintegration support for inmates.

The meeting was informed that overcrowding at jails was one of the main problems that required immediate attention of the government.

The IG Prison informed the meeting that 93 percent work on construction of new barracks in the Central Jail Peshawar had been completed.

The special secretary Finance Department said funds would soon be released to complete construction work at prisons in the province.

Justice Qalandar Ali directed the relevant officials that priority should be given to juveniles and female inmates by shifting them to newly built barracks.

He also informed the meeting that proper facilities were not being provided to the jail inmates due to non-availability of the medical officers and shortage of diagnostic equipment in prisons.

The special secretary Health Department assured the meeting that medial officers would be deputed in every prison.

The provincial government would provide basic medicines to hospitals in prisons, he added.

The meeting stressed the need for rehabilitation of drug addict inmates to make them useful citizens of the society.

Justice Qalandar Ali suggested that a separate ward should be specified at all district headquarters hospital for their detoxification.

He said after detoxification the addicts should be handed over to the Social Welfare Department for rehabilitation.

The secretary Social Welfare informed the meeting that efforts would be made for rehabilitation of drug addict inmates at district level.

The secretary Health Department said that 10 beds were specified for drug addicts in hospitals in Peshawar, Lower Dir, Swat and Kohat districts.

It was decided that Social Welfare Department would provide services for the rehabilitation and reformation of the inmates.

Justice Qalandar expressed concern over the shortage of medicines and diagnostic facilities.

He said the Finance Department should enhance the funds for the provision of basic medicines and establish laborites equipped with necessary equipment.

It was also decided that at regional level screening tests of HIV and hepatitis be conducted in the prisons.

