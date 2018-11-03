Zero gas pressure irks Pindiites

Rawalpindi: With first rain of winter season and chill in the air, the supply of gas remained suspended on Friday in most parts of the city.

The residents of Bakramandi, Tahli Moari, Adiala Road, Tulsa Road, Munawar Colony, Gulistan Colony, Morgha, Soan, Jhanda Chichi, Mareer Hasan, Dhamyal, Mohallah Naik Alam, Chah Sultan, Muslim Town, Sadiaqabad and several other areas faced zero gas pressure.

The consumers while expressing deep concern over the problem of gas shortage have made a fervent appeal to the concerned authorities like the concerned minister particularly Prime Minister Imran Khan to take notice of the situation which has become worst and adopt measures for resolving the dilemma in an effective and permanent way.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Senior General Manager (Rawalpindi Region) Muhammad Zahoor said that they were trying to improve gas supply in all areas.