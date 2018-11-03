150 FIRs on burning rice stubble

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The government is heeding the anti-smog campaign and more than 150 FIRs have been registered on charges of burning rice stubble. A spokesman for Agriculture Department said here on Friday that farmers instead of burning rice stubble should mix the crop residual into the soil. Under Section-144, the Punjab government of has imposed a ban on burning of crop residuals. The field assistants of Agriculture Department are monitoring and reporting the incidents of rice stubble burning to their higher authorities on a daily basis.
