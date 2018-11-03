Sat November 03, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 3, 2018

Hamza, brother fail to appear before NAB team

LAHORE: Hamza Shahbaz and Salman Shahbaz, sons of former Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, on Friday didn’t appear before the Combined Investigation Team of National Accountability Bureau in an inquiry related to the assets beyond means.

It is learnt that Hamza Shahbaz conveyed a message to the bureau that he could not appear before the CIT due to the prevailing law and order situation. Salman Shahbaz is reportedly out of the country.

In a notice to Salman Shahbaz, the NAB had stated, “During interrogation, Shahbaz Sharif has stated that all of his matters relevant to assets, income and expenditures are being looked after by you and you are acquainted with and in possession of such information/documents. You are requested to appear before a combined investigation team along with documents of all assets and properties.” It is learnt that a notice of same nature was also sent to Hamza Shahbaz. Previously, the bureau had summoned both brothers in an inquiry regarding construction of a bridge in Chiniot which allegedly facilitated Ramzan Sugar Mills owned by Shahbaz family. The NAB claimed that Rs200 million were paid from the national kitty and Shahbaz Sharif allegedly illegally ordered for construction of the bridge. However, both brothers had not appeared before the bureau in that inquiry as well.

