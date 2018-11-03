Three-year old kidnap victim recovered

LAHORE: Green Town investigation police recovered a three-year old baby girl who was kidnapped two days back and handed over her to her parents.

Police recovered the girl identified as Mah Noor from Awan Town, Subzazar area and arrested four kidnappers, identified as Ghulam Feezan, Zaiba Saleem, Fakhra and Fahad Saleem. Man dies: A 50-year-old man expired in a local hospital on Friday, a few hours after he was found unconscious near Garhi Shahu Chowk.

The deceased was identified as Yousaf. Passersby spotted him lying unconscious near Garhi Shahu Chowk and informed the police. The man was rushed to a local hospital where he expired.