Huge economic package from China likely: Fawad

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said Pakistan is likely to get a huge economic assistance package from China. The federal minister spoke to the media about the ongoing visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China where he met Chinese President Xi Jinping. In the meeting, the two sides discussed strengthening of bilateral relations and matters of mutual, regional and international interests, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. They also reviewed all the aspects of Pakistan-China strategic partnership.

“The nation will receive good news soon,” Fawad said, adding that the economic package would help alleviate fiscal crisis.