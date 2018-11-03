Punjab’s additional IGP, AIG inquire after cops’ health

LAHORE: Additional IGP Operations and AIG Operations visited Mayo Hospital on Friday to inquire after the health of police officers who received injuries on Thursday at the hands of law violators. DSP Sheikhupura Kamran Zaman and constable Mushtaq received serious injuries during the course of their duties at Faizpur Interchange, Sheikhupura. Both the officers remained sometime with the injured persons and handed over the financial assistance to them besides presenting them bouquets and requested the hospital administration for providing them full medical cover.