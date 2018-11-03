Rescue 1122 Punjab rescued 89,558 victims in October

LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 rescued 89,558 victims while responding to 85,978 emergencies last month across the province, with an average response time of seven minutes. Out of the 85,978 emergencies, 28,324 were road accidents in October, and 265 precious lives were lost in them.

Rescue 1122 responded to calls about 28,324 road traffic accidents, 45,431 about medical emergencies, 1,055 about fire incidents, 2,043 crimes, 71 drowning incidents, 39 building collapses, 10 explosions and 9,005 miscellaneous operations.

According to the statistics, the majority of the fire incidents occurred in major cities, including 259 in Lahore, 100 in Faisalabad, 69 in Multan, 67 in Rawalpindi, 56 in Gujranwala, 35 in Sargodha, 27 in DG Khan and 31 in Sialkot. Similarly, 7,149 traffic accidents were reported in Lahore, 2,772 in Faisalabad, 2,163 in Multan, 1,715 in Gujranwala, 921 in Bahawalpur, 856 in Rawalpindi and 842 in Sahiwal.