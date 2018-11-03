Scattered rain removes smog in Lahore

LAHORE: Friday’s scattered rain accompanied with westerly winds has broken down the developing layer of the smog, which has been engulfing the City for the past several days.

Met officials predicted partly cloudy weather conditions for the upper parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala divisions and Islamabad. They said a western disturbance was still affecting the upper parts of the country and might persist till Saturday. They Dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country. On Friday, rain-thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while at isolated places in Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, DG Khan and Peshawar divisions.

Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Kotli, 34mm, Muzaffarabad, 22, Rawalakot, 19, Garidupatta, 6, Kakul, 30, Balakot, 29, Kalam, 14, Dir, 11, Pattan 7, Cherat, 4, Risalpur, 2, Chillas, 26, Bunji 17, Gupis, 14, Gilgit, 10, Kamra, 20, Islamabad, (ZP 18, Bokra 10, Golra 02), DG Khan, 15, Mangla, 14, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad, 9, Chaklala, 8), Sialkot (AP, 8, City, 5), Jhelum, 3, Jhang, Kasur and Sahiwal, 1mm. Snowfall was observed at Lowari Top, 8 inch. Friday's lowest temperature was recorded at Kalam where the mercury dropped to -01°C. In Lahore, maximum was 24°C and minimum 18.6°C while the humidity level was 64 per cent.