FIRs being registered under Punjab Agriculture Dept's anti-smog campaign

LAHORE: The government is heeding the anti-smog campaign and more than 150 FIRs have been registered on charges of burning rice stubble. A spokesman for Agriculture Department said here on Friday that farmers instead of burning rice stubble should mix the crop residual into the soil. Under Section-144, the Punjab government of has imposed a ban on burning of crop residuals. The field assistants of Agriculture Department are monitoring and reporting the incidents of rice stubble burning to their higher authorities on a daily basis.