Shujaat asks Ulema to help resolve crisis

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said that the country is facing economic crisis and the manner in which the government under leadership of Imran Khan is trying to solve this matter and all opposition parties are also giving importance to it but some elements and foreign forces have pushed the country into another crisis.

Talking to journalists on Friday, he said “I request Ulema and Mashaikh of all schools of thought who do not have any political affiliation that they should play their role in pulling the country out of this crisis and on top of all the language which is being used about the armed forces and the Army Chief that is against Islamic teachings, especially a foreign power particularly plotting against the country, the armed forces and the Army Chief do not need certificate of being a Muslim.

He said I want to say to the protesters that they should first read the verdict in detail and if there is some deficiency in it then the Supreme Court can review it. Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that we know the family of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, he hails from a religious family.

He said that under leadership of Ch Zahoor Elahi Shaheed our house was centre of Tahuffuz-e-Khatam-e-Nabuwwat and Insha-Allah will remain, as a Speaker the meeting which was held under my leadership on a motion moved by Maulana Chinioti, we had changed the name of Rabwah to Chenab Nagar, whenever there is talk about Tahuffuz-e-Khatam-e-Nabuwwat we will be in the forefront.