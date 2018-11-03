Buzdar flays Indian brutalities in IHK

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned recent incidents of brutalities against hapless Kashmiris by India in occupied Kashmir. He expressed a deep grief over the martyrdom of Kashmiri youth and extended sympathies to the heirs. He prayed for early recovery of the injured Kashmiris.

He said that India has blatantly violated human rights in occupied Kashmir through state-sponsored terrorism but the Kashmiri youths have not let the freedom movement to diminish. India will have to grant right of self-determination to the Kashmiris, he added. “We are standing with the Kashmiris and their diplomatic, political and moral support will be continued” the chief minister concluded.