Call for concrete measures to counter growing radical narratives in country

GUJRANWALA: Speakers at a seminar on Friday called for concrete measures to counter the growing radical narratives, adding that extremism poses a serious threat to the peace and stability, social harmony and economic and social development of the country.

The one-day event titled International Mehfil-e-Husan-e-Qiraat organised as part of Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative of the government of Pakistan here at Dargah Hazrat Abu al Biyan was attended by a large number of students, ulema and notables of the city. Rafiq Ahmad Mujaddadi presided over the ceremony, while Shaikh Abdus Samee Saadni from Egypt, Shaikh Jawad al Hussani from Iran, Shaikh Darween Chaseewan from Indonesia, Qari Sadaqat Ali, Khadim Mujaddadi, Arif Mujaddadi and Syed Arif Raza participated as guests of honour.

In his keynote address on the occasion, Rouet-e-Hilal Committee UK Chairman Allama Zafar Mehmood Firashvi threw light on the role the Paigham-e-Pakistan declaration can play in the eradication of extremism and terrorism and establishment of peace in the society. While discussing a broad range of challenges facing Pakistan in the line of preventing and countering violent extremism, he also focused on the ways and means to counter radicalization and disengagement, particularly of the youth.

Emphasizing the critical role madaris and the ulema can play in countering violent extremism, Firashvi called for an exerted effort to engage madaris youth in constructive activities besides providing them ample opportunities to build their careers and grow, which will eventually generate hope among them as well as address the social, political and economic injustices and grievances.

“Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative is in fact a description and explanation of our religion through which the nation has been advised to lead a peaceful life by adhering to Islams principles of peace, brotherhood, tolerance, equity, equality and forgiveness,” he said, adding that it is the religious, national and moral responsibility of every citizen of Pakistan that he follows the national narrative and contributes towards establishment of a peaceful society.

Addressing on the occasion, Rafiq Ahmad Mujaddadi said Paigham-e-Pakistan was a historic and comprehensive document which would go a long way in eradication of militancy, extremism and sectarianism and establishment of peace and tranquility in the society. He hailed the role played by ulema by getting united in the best interest of the country as well as the Muslim Ummah.

“The institution of mosque should be strengthened. Mosque should act as a centre of training for the youth,” Mujaddadi said, adding that those criticizing the religious seminaries are oblivious of the fact that these madaris are providing shelter, food and education to hundreds of thousands of poor children. He also called upon religious scholars to forge unity among their ranks. “Ulema and masses got united in Bangladesh for the sake of development of their country, which resulted in growth and progress there,” he said, adding that extremism can bring no good to anyone.

He said madaris must inculcate values of tolerance, tranquility and pluralism among youth to promote peaceful coexistence. “While our armed forces are safeguarding the geographical borders of the country, the madaris must play their role to secure the ideological borders,” he said.

Other speakers called for collective efforts by state institutions, religious and political groups, madaris and the civil society within the ambit of the constitution to cleanse Pakistan of the menaces of extremism and terrorism.

On the occasion, the participants also recited the verses of holy Quran and naats and sung national songs.