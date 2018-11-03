Sat November 03, 2018
Karachi

C
Correspondent
November 3, 2018

President Alvi to open global science moot at ICCBS-KU

President Dr Arif Alvi will inaugurate the “2nd International Symposium on Natural Products for the Future (ISNPF-2)” at the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, on Sunday morning.

Over 600 eminent scientists and young researchers, including 150 foreign experts, are expected to participate in the symposium, which is recognised as one of the most prestigious international events in the field of natural product sciences.

ICCBS Director Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary stated this while speaking in a meeting held at the HEJ Research Institute of Chemistry on Friday. He said the global conference would serve as a platform for interactions between national and international scientists and scholars.

The inaugural ceremony would be held at 11am at Prof Salimuzzaman Siddiqui Auditorium (ICCBS). The president of Pakistan will inaugurate the symposium while Karachi University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan, Prof Dr Atta-ur-Rahman and other prominent scientists will also express their views on the occasion.

Prof Choudhary said that the symposium was divided into two major events. The second symposium, titled “14th International Symposium on Natural Product Chemistry”, will be opened by the vice chancellor on Monday evening.

