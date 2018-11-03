25 shops robbed near Jama Cloth Market

At least 25 shops were looted on Friday in a pre-dawn robbery at Delhi Cloth Market within the jurisdiction of the Aram Bagh police station.

A gang of unidentified men managed to break locks of the 25 shops of the market located close to the prominent Jama Cloth Market and managed to take away valuables and cash worth million of rupees.

According to police officials, the gang also managed to get hold of a watchman and tied him up with ropes before escaping with stolen items and cash. The robbery was discovered when shopkeepers came to their shops and found the locks broken and the watchman tied up on the floor.

Following the incident, a score of shopkeepers gathered on the road to stage a protest demonstration. Chanting slogans against unsatisfactory law and order situation, they demanded that the police and Rangers high ups arrest the culprits involved in the incident and recover their valuables and cash.

The protesters also criticised the police. They said it was the second incident of its kind which occurred within a week and the police had failed to arrest suspects involved in the series of robberies.

A contingent of law enforcers reached the site upon receiving the information and assured the shopkeepers that they would leave no stone unturned in tracing the culprits, after which the protesters ended the demonstration.

The police registered a case against unidentified. Police officials said they had recorded statements of the watchman and shopkeepers to get clues about the robbers; however, no breakthrough had been achieved till the filing of this story.

According to SHO Shoaib Qureshi, the watchman in his statement explained that the gang comprised around a dozen robbers. He claimed that after entering the market, they got hold of him and thrashed him.

“They were trained and professional robbers as they had cutters, blades and gas welding materials with them,” the watchman told the police. “After beating me up, they tied my hands and feet with ropes and committed the robbery.”

Around 100 shops are present in Delhi and Akbari markets located on the ground floor of a multi-storey building. The gang, however, robbed only selected shops. According to the police, shopkeepers will provide complete details of the looted cash and valuables on Saturday (today). Further investigations are under way.