CM wants school curriculum in line with UN Sustainable Development Goals

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the education department to update school curriculum and textbooks in the province in order to align them with the Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations for 2030.

The CM issued the directive on Friday while presiding over a meeting on school education at CM House. The meeting was attended by Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro, School Education Secretary Qazi Shahid Parvez, Sindh Education Foundation Managing Director Naheed Shah Durrani and others.

The education department was directed to especially focus on textbooks of science, mathematics and English subjects. “We have a very small number of science, mathematics and English language teachers; therefore, their recruitment should be made through a special recruitment process,” Murad said.

Briefing the CM, the school education secretary said 483 government-run schools in the province had been upgraded to the level of middle and high schools while building of 185 existing primary and secondary schools had been reconstructed.

Parvez also informed the CM that 214 schools without shelter had been provided with new buildings and three public schools in Ghotki, Tando Adam and Umerkot had been established. The meeting was told that work had been started to provide missing basic facilities, such as boundary walls, washrooms, drinking water and furniture, to 4,206 schools that had a high enrolment of students. The education department also informed the CM that 2,632 schools would be made functional in the province by June 30, 2019.

Responding to a question of the CM, the education minister said Sindh housed 6,413,227 out-of-school children, including 3,383,270 girls; whereas, the number of such children in the country was 22,844,303. Expressing concern over such a high number of children deprived of schools in Sindh, Murad said the government should make it a mission to bring these children to school.

Further commenting on the issue, Sardar identified dearth of post primary schools, missing facilities in 9,839 schools, existence of 17,701 schools with single teachers and 4,910 schools without shelter as major reasons behind a large number of dropout children in the province.

The meeting was told that of 43 state-of-the-art high schools constructed under the USAID-funded Sindh Basic Education Programme in Sindh, 20 had been handed over to private parties under public private partnership mode. Moreover, with the assistance of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica), 45 primary or middle schools had been constructed in remote areas of the province.

It was pointed out that 5,517 schools, which served as polling stations during the 2018 general elections, had been provided missing facilities. As many as 1,366 schools in the province, which did not earlier have the facility of clean drinking water, had now been provided the facility, the meeting was told.

Initiatives

The meeting also discussed new initiatives of the government. The CM expressed satisfaction over an initiative of his government under which 340,000 girl students would be provided a stipend of Rs3,500 each.

“We are providing free textbooks and even don’t charge examination fees,” Murad said, adding that over 30,000 teachers had been hired during the last 10 years on merit and 957 headmasters were recruited through the IBA. “Some 40,000 teachers were trained through in-service programme,” he said.

The CM claimed that the government had made heavy investments in the school education during the last five years. A total of Rs102 billion were spent on the school education in the fiscal year 2014-15, Rs125 billion in 2015-16, Rs110 billion in 2016-17 and Rs122 billion in 2017-18.

“I have worked out that the government spends around Rs2,515 per child,” he said, adding that he was expecting good results of his huge investment in the education sector. “We have to make more effective and focused measures to improve our school education,” he said.

The CM directed the education department to start conducting viability assessment of 15,214 schools with low or no enrolment of students and 15,000 schools with medium enrolment in order to ascertain the required number of schools and ensure that financial resources are invested in the right place.

The CM also approved high priority school infrastructure project under which 2,632 schools would be renovated by June 2019 in the first phase while 1,928 schools in the second phase. Murad also issued directives for the rehabilitation of 870 schools from M&R budget and said 4,685 schools would be rehabilitated by June 2022. He also issued directives to increase accessibility of the Early Childhood Care and Education programme. The CM also directed the education department to assess the localities, enrolment size and accessibility of schools without shelter so that appropriate action could be taken.