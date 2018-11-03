Traffic woes

The traffic authorities in Turbat need to pay attention to the rising number of road accidents in the city. It has been noticed that an overwhelming majority doesn’t obey the traffic laws.

Speeding and breaking traffic signals are one of the common offences committed by people on a regular basis. Young drivers drive recklessly resulting in serious road accidents. The traffic authorities must take effective steps to save the priceless lives of citizens.

Anwar Habib

Turbat