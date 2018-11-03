Strengthening the economy

This refers to the news report ‘PBC urges PM to ask China for preferential duties in upcoming visit’ (Oct 31). This is a sound suggestion and it is hoped that the PM would request China to extend duty free and unrestricted access to its market for exports of all our products. This is a better option than asking for new loans, debt relief or other financial assistance. Bangladesh whose economy is in much better shape than Pakistan’s and ASEAN countries are already the recipients of preferential treatment by China.

Increased exports would lead to a robust industrial and investment activity in the country and kick-start all round economic improvement. China may also be requested to consider setting up industrial manufacturing units in Pakistan to produce goods which are presently being imported as well as for exports. This would balance our foreign trade which is heavily tilted in favour of foreign countries. Another proposal that can be floated is that China should assist in setting up advanced science and technology centres in Pakistan to energise economic growth.

Arif Majeed

Karachi