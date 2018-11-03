Sat November 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series
Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Protesters warned before operation

Protesters warned before operation
PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected

PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected
PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property

PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property
Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR

Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR
Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore

Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore
PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties

PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties
Writ in tatters

Writ in tatters
Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Newspost

November 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Quality education

The education sector of the country is in a dire need of reforms. Today, outdated syllabus is being taught at majority of schools. Also, the mushroom growth of private schools has compromised the quality of education. Inexperienced teachers are unable to explain difficult concepts to students.

The education minister should take adequate steps to revise the curriculum. We need to produce students who can think critically.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi

*****

The rising number of student suicide cases calls for the immediate action of the authorities concerned. In today’s fast-paced and highly competitive world, students find themselves under constant pressure of performing well so that they can get an admission in the university of their parents’ choice.

Those students who couldn’t pass the entry test fall into the abyss of depression. Parents and teachers have the responsibility to encourage their children and stand by them when they need help.

Aakash Ahmed Memon

Sukkur

*****

Education plays a prominent role in the progress of any country. It is the most fundamental requirement for human development. But it is deplorable to mention that no standard education is available in district Khuzdar, Balochistan.

According to the report of the Khuzdar District Education Plan (2016-17 to 2021-22), there are a total of 657 public and private schools in the district, but lack of management has deprived citizens of standard education. In this regard, the Balochistan government should take some steps to improve the education sector of the province.

M Ismail Gurgunari

Khuzdar

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

#MeToo: US journalists hits back at MJ Akbar over ‘consensual’ claims

#MeToo: US journalists hits back at MJ Akbar over ‘consensual’ claims
Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy made her eyesight weak

Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy made her eyesight weak
Sania Mirza's adorable Twitter post signifying son's arrival is melting hearts

Sania Mirza's adorable Twitter post signifying son's arrival is melting hearts

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz to successfully conclude today

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz to successfully conclude today

Photos & Videos

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?