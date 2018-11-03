Quality education

The education sector of the country is in a dire need of reforms. Today, outdated syllabus is being taught at majority of schools. Also, the mushroom growth of private schools has compromised the quality of education. Inexperienced teachers are unable to explain difficult concepts to students.

The education minister should take adequate steps to revise the curriculum. We need to produce students who can think critically.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi

*****

The rising number of student suicide cases calls for the immediate action of the authorities concerned. In today’s fast-paced and highly competitive world, students find themselves under constant pressure of performing well so that they can get an admission in the university of their parents’ choice.

Those students who couldn’t pass the entry test fall into the abyss of depression. Parents and teachers have the responsibility to encourage their children and stand by them when they need help.

Aakash Ahmed Memon

Sukkur

*****

Education plays a prominent role in the progress of any country. It is the most fundamental requirement for human development. But it is deplorable to mention that no standard education is available in district Khuzdar, Balochistan.

According to the report of the Khuzdar District Education Plan (2016-17 to 2021-22), there are a total of 657 public and private schools in the district, but lack of management has deprived citizens of standard education. In this regard, the Balochistan government should take some steps to improve the education sector of the province.

M Ismail Gurgunari

Khuzdar