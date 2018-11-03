Winter is coming

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Even before winter arrives in Karachi, the price of eggs has shot up. In many parts of the city, dozen of eggs are being sold at Rs130. This is around an 80 percent increase from the previous market price of Rs70 per dozen.
The government should take notice of the matter and ensure that all shopkeepers are selling essential items at government-approved rates.
Ashfaq Sharif
Karachi
Even before winter arrives in Karachi, the price of eggs has shot up. In many parts of the city, dozen of eggs are being sold at Rs130. This is around an 80 percent increase from the previous market price of Rs70 per dozen.
The government should take notice of the matter and ensure that all shopkeepers are selling essential items at government-approved rates.
Ashfaq Sharif
Karachi
Comments