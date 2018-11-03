Pakistan, Bangladesh play Under-15 SAFF Championship final today

Print Story
KARACHI: Pakistan’s colts will face Bangladesh in the final of the Under-15 SAFF Championship in Kathmandu on Saturday (today).The match will begin at 2:45pm PST.In the semi-finals on Thursday, Pakistan crushed hosts Nepal 4-0 and Bangladesh defeated India 4-2 in penalty shootout.
