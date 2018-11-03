Sat November 03, 2018
Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series

Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Protesters warned before operation

PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected

PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property

Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR

Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore

PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties

Writ in tatters

Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Sports

AFP
November 3, 2018

Ryu brushes off swing worries to lead in Japan

TOKYO: Korea’s Ryu So-yeon set aside concerns about her swing to birdie five of her last eight holes and take a one-shot lead in the first round of the LGPA Japan Classic on Friday.

The world number three, seeking her second LPGA win of the season, has been working extra hard on the driving range and the practice paid off as she fired seven-under 65 to lead by a stroke.

Ryu took a while to find her feet, staying only two under par until the 11th hole where she picked up three birdies in a row.She kept her momentum to put herself narrowly in front at par-72 Seta Golf Club, one stroke ahead of fellow Koreans Shin Ji-yai and Kim In-kyung, and Japan’s Nasa Hataoka.

“I think for a three-round tournament you better make sure you have a really, really good starting day and I guess I had a really good opening round,” she told the Golf Channel afterwards.

Hataoka’s bogey on the ninth hole was her only blemish as the world number 16 holed seven birdies for her six-under-par 66.China’s Feng Shanshan, the two-time defending champion, shot 69 to be tied 15th, and newly crowned world number one Ariya Jutanugarn was tied at 28th after her 70.

