Sat November 03, 2018
Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series

Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Protesters warned before operation

PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected

PM Imran Khan's sister confirms her Dubai property

Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR

Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore

PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties

Writ in tatters

Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Sports

AFP
November 3, 2018

Muguruza through to Zhuhai semis after tense decider

ZHUHAI, China: Former world number one Garbine Muguruza survived three match points against second seed Anastasija Sevastova to clinch a place in the semi-finals of the WTA Elite Trophy in China on Friday.

The two-time grand slam winner from Spain won her final round-robin match — effectively a playoff for a semi-final spot — 6-7, 6-2, 7-6.However, she had to overcome a scare in the tenth game of the deciding set as Sevastova failed to capitalise on three match points.

The 22-year-old from Latvia took a nip-and-tuck first set in Zhuhai after a tie-break, but Muguruza, also 22, comfortably won the second. Muguruza took control in the final tie-break, producing some fantastic shots to win it 7-1 after over two hours and 45 minutes on court.

She joins Australia’s Ashleigh Barty, Germany’s Julia Goerges and the USA’s Madison Keys in Saturday’s semi-finals.

Keys lost on Friday evening to China’s Wang Qiang 6-1, 3-6, 1-6, but as the American took the match to three sets, she progressed to the last four.Earlier, France’s number one Caroline Garcia missed out on a semi-final spot despite beating Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets.

The 22-year-old won 6-4, 6-4 but because she lost more than seven games to the Belarusian, Barty scraped through the round-robin group following her win over Garcia on Thursday.A straight-sets win, or even a loss in three sets, would have been enough for 20-year-old Sabalenka, but the tournament’s youngest player joins Garcia in being eliminated from the tournament.

Barty’s 6-3, 6-4 win over Garcia means the French star ended up bottom of the group of three.The crowd witnessed a tense encounter between third seed Sabalenka and eighth seed Garcia, with both players showing signs of frustration at times.

Garcia needed to hold her nerve to take the first set. Serving at 5-4 up, she faced three break points at 0-40 down, but managed to claw back to clinch the set.She continued that momentum into the second set, immediately breaking Sabalenka’s first service game, and it felt like the world number 18 could qualify for the semi-finals. However, that chance was snatched away as Sabalenka crucially won a service game to make it 5-4, although Garcia sealed the match in the following game.

