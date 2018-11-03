Uihlein grabs early lead at Shriners, Spieth in hunt

LOS ANGELES, California: Peter Uihlein fired a 63 to grab the lead Thursday in the first round at the PGA Tour’s Shriners for Children Open, where Jordan Spieth launched his season with a solid performance.

The 29-year old American Uihlein birdied his final hole — the par five No 9 — for his ninth birdie of the round and an eight-under score before play was halted because of darkness at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada.“I needed to get back to work and be a lot more focused and disciplined. I didn’t expect to see results this quick, but it’s nice,” said Uihlein.

Seth Reeves was alone in second at seven-under 64, finishing just before the horn sounded to end play for the day.Harold Varner and Robert Streb both shot 65s to finish two strokes back of Uihlein.

Three-time major winner Spieth was also in contention after firing a five-under 66. He was tied with six others for a share of fifth.“It’s getting close to where I feel like I can just kind of point, aim, shoot, which is where I want to be,” said Spieth, whose last win came at the 2017 British Open.

“Something like today will work into being the norm for me going forward. I know how not to have it get so off again,” Spieth said.“If I shoot three more rounds like today it’s probably good enough (to win).”

A total of 20 golfers will complete their opening round on Friday morning.Uihlein started his back nine with four straight birdies, beginning at the par-four first hole. He finished with six birdies on the back and three on the front nine. His only blemish came on the par-four seventh when he made bogey.

Spieth, who is playing in his first event of the 2018-19 season, put on an impressive display, also closing out his opening round with a birdie on No 9 by rolling in a 27-foot putt. Spieth, 25, is hoping to bounce back from a winless season in 2017-18 and a failure to reach the Tour Championship for the first time in his career.

He also birdied the par-four fourth by landing his approach to within six feet of the cup, and on the par-three 17th his tee shot stopped 10 feet from the pin for a one-putt birdie.“Really solid inside of ten feet today, even with somewhat trickier ones as the wind picked up,” he said.