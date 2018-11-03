Sat November 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series
Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Protesters warned before operation

Protesters warned before operation
PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected

PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected
PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property

PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property
Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR

Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR
Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore

Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore
PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties

PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties
Writ in tatters

Writ in tatters
Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Sports

REUTERS
November 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Emery’s Arsenal face acid test against Liverpool

LONDON: Unai Emery’s Arsenal have come a long way since losing their first two Premier League games of the season and they face a major test of their credentials with the visit of unbeaten Liverpool on Saturday (today).

Juergen Klopp’s side, second in the league standings on goal difference behind Manchester City, have only dropped points against the champions and Chelsea in their opening 10 matches as they bid for a first top-flight title since 1990.

Those same sides inflicted defeats on Arsenal in Emery’s first matches in charge after taking over from long-standing French coach Arsene Wenger.The Gunners quickly adapted to the Spaniard’s methods, however, winning 11 games in a row in all competitions in a run only halted by a 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Yet Liverpool boast a prolific strike force with Mohamed Salah back among the goals and Emery will hope key defender Hector Bellerin can recover from a muscular problem.The Vitality Stadium has been a happy hunting ground for Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth as they are unbeaten at home this season and have moved into sixth place in the table.

Their last defeat there was in April against Saturday’s opponents Manchester United, which featured a goal from Romelu Lukaku who will be looking to end his current drought of nine matches in all competitions without scoring.

United are languishing in eighth place after a poor start to the season but they did secure a morale-boosting victory on Sunday over Everton, who will look to bounce back at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Marco Silva’s side will have to find a way to stop in-form striker Glenn Murray who has scored six of Brighton’s 11 goals this campaign, helping them to 11th in the standings, one point behind Everton.

Sandwiched between those two are Wolverhampton Wanderers who have slipped to two successive defeats after impressing early on.They welcome Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.West Ham, who lost 3-1 to Spurs in the League Cup on Wednesday, face Burnley with both sides locked on eight points from 10 games and looking for a first win in four.That is a better situation than second-bottom Newcastle United who have not won this season and host a Watford side they have failed to beat in their last four league meetings.

Leicester City travel to Cardiff City on Saturday having decided to go ahead with the match following the death of chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others in a helicopter crash last weekend.Manchester City host Southampton on Sunday and Chelsea welcome Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

#MeToo: US journalists hits back at MJ Akbar over ‘consensual’ claims

#MeToo: US journalists hits back at MJ Akbar over ‘consensual’ claims
Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy made her eyesight weak

Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy made her eyesight weak
Sania Mirza's adorable Twitter post signifying son's arrival is melting hearts

Sania Mirza's adorable Twitter post signifying son's arrival is melting hearts

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz to successfully conclude today

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz to successfully conclude today

Photos & Videos

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?