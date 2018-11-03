Usman scores fifty in drawn game against New Zealand A

DUBAI: Pakistan A’s Usman Salahuddin scored an unbeaten fifty as their four-day match against New Zealand A ended in a draw here on Friday.

Skipper Mohammad Rizwan declared the innings at 241 for three after Usman completed his half century. Usman scored six boundaries in his 73-ball innings. Rizwan was not out on 21. Opener Shan Masood, who was not out on 100 on Thursday, failed to add to his score. He was caught by captain JA Raval off the bowling of SC Kuggeleijn.

New Zealand A, set a target of 310, had reached 163 for four when the match ended. WA Young scored 74 not out. BJ Watling was not out at the other end having managed 47. Young struck 10 fours, while Watling hammered six fours.

Mir Hamza, Waqas Ahmed, Kashif Bhatti and Saud Shakeel took one wicket each. Pakistan A had scored 346 for nine in their first innings with Shan Masood scoring 168. New Zealand A had declared their first innings at 278 for nine.