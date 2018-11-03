Indian politician had consensual relations with journalist

NEW DELHI: An Indian politician who resigned from the government last month after more than a dozen women accused him of sexual harassment, said on Friday he had a consensual relationship with a New York-based journalist who has accused him of raping her.

Pallavi Gogoi, chief business editor at National Public Radio, wrote in a Washington Post column on Thursday that the former junior foreign minister, M J Akbar, "ripped off my clothes and raped me" in a hotel room in India 23 years ago.

At the time, she and Akbar worked for the same newspaper. She said after the attack, Akbar had continued to "defile me sexually, verbally, emotionally" for months. Akbar has been one of the highest-profile targets of a growing #MeToo movement in India. The movement began in the United States more than a year ago but only gained traction in India in recent weeks.