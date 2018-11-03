Sat November 03, 2018
AFP
November 3, 2018

New potential murder victim in Vatican skeleton probe

VATICAN CITY: The Vatican has opened its archives to detectives hunting for clues to the identity of a skeleton discovered in its embassy in Rome, as another potential murder victim emerged on Friday.

Italian police have begun interviewing those who have served as custodians of the site down the years, after builders restoring a floor in the janitor’s lodge uncovered human remains earlier this week.

They are also trawling through documents to trace the firms brought in to work on the lodge over the decades. Since the grisly find on Monday, Italian media have been rife with speculation that the bones could shed light on the fate of one or possibly two teenagers who went missing in the 1980s.

But on Friday rumours spread that the body in Villa Giorgina could be the wife of a custodian who lived there in the 1960s. The marriage was an unhappy one, with fights heard frequently by the neighbours, and when the woman suddenly disappeared the custodian said she had left him -- a story now being questioned by detectives, according to media reports.

The Corriere della Sera daily said the floor was last restored in the 1980s, meaning any body already buried there would likely have been spotted by builders. Forensic scientists hoping to extract DNA from the remains will also be studying whether the bones could have been moved after death.

