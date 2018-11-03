Hit by produce price volatility, coastal farmers blame vegetating regulators

HYDERABAD: Totally at sea, coastal farmers are struggling to wrap their minds around the sudden slump in the prices of the vegetables they grow to make both ends meet for their families.

Voicing their plight, the farmers said they have cultivated cucumber, tomato, chili, tori (ridge gourd) and kaddoo (pumpkin) in July and August, just after receiving water in distributaries after a six month long delay since rotation. But now, after the harvest, the market agents are refusing to take their products because of supply pressure, they added.

Gulab Shah, a grower from famous Keti Bunder, said the market people were not ready to buy valuable vegetables, especially tori and kaddoo, because of its declining rate, adding, similarly, farmers were not being offered proper rates of tomato and green chili.

"I do not know why it happens. Whenever our turn comes the prices go down. We do not have any option where to dump these vegetables after they ripen,” he said miserably.

"I took 35 maunds (40 kilograms) of green chili to Karachi vegetable market quite recently, where marketers offered Rs600 / maund compared to Rs2000 / maund, which was the normal rate, previously.” He added that sometimes the rates of green chili go up to Rs4000 when the supply is short.

Chili growers said they had to pay Rs200/maund to women pickers, bear transportation cost of Rs100/maund from field to market. In this situation, how the farmers can bear the cost of cultivation, fertiliser and machinery when the product does not have value in market, they said. The increasing prices of fuel, especially diesel also impacted badly on producers, as farmers use tube wells as alternative source of getting water to irrigate land.

Similarly, this is the peak tomato season in the coastal area farmlands. But the rates of tomato they received were Rs100-Rs120/box measuring 15-17 kilograms, compared to a normal rate of Rs800-Rs1000/ box. In retail market tomato is being sold at Rs30--50 per kg, depending on area and situation of supply. The coastal area farmers always produce vegetables to supply in Karachi fruit and vegetable market, which is easy accessible to them. They can bring fresh vegetables timely, compared to farmers coming from distant areas.

The coastal farmers got the benefit of cucumber, the short-period product, which they sold at a better price, making a good earning during this season. These growers received canal water in July, almost six months late after annual rotation, which usually starts in December-January. Due to late release of water in canals and watercourses, majority of them failed to cultivate major winter and summer crops.

Only a few influential farmers have installed tube wells to continue their cultivation process without a hitch. This practice benefits only a handful of families, as majority of the farmers rely on government-laid irrigation water system.

The situation has pushed farmers to find alternative source of income for survival. In result, a large number of farmers were jobless for a long time. Given the prevailing situation, some farmers believe that the imported vegetables may have impacted the rates of the same local produce. Whenever the government allows importing vegetables, fruits, and other products, local producers are hit by losses, a farmer pleaded.

Ziauddin Ahmed, president Fruit and Vegetable Merchants Association Hyderabad, rejected the aforementioned perception as wrong. “It is only because the government authorities are sleeping on their jobs,” Ahmed said.

He said the water scarcity had badly impacted fruit and vegetable production and the market supply was low. Identifying the problem of rates of food products, Ahmad said there was a chain of supply in which suppliers brought product to commission agent at the wholesale market. “The marketers cannot change rates on their own. The demand and supply mechanism determines it,” he said adding that poor price regulation on part of authorities was the reason behind the vegetables price fluctuations.

For example, he said, vendors get products at the proper rates of the day from market but they sell products at higher rates because there is no system to hold them accountable. “Farmers should have access to stay in touch with market before bringing their products for sale. Since vegetables are perishable items, they need care,” the market official said.

Altaf Mahesar of Basic Development Foundation, which leads indigenous agriculture practices and preservation of old seed, said the main cause of volatile prices is because the provincial government did not fix support prices of all food items, like wheat. “Had the government fixed support prices of these vegetables, the farmers would have got proper rates without any problem. Therefore, the government should offer support prices of all food items, including vegetables,” Mahesar said. The experts point out that people in irrigated areas not only have changed the trend of vegetable cultivation, but also the pattern of consumption. This has disastrous effects on human health, especially in rural villages, where vegetable consumption has declined, despite the fact it was a common food item there not long ago. They observed that earlier each farmer used to spare a piece of land for vegetable cultivation for his kitchen.

It is observed for the first time that rotation in watercourses and distributaries has started earlier in the month of October and November, which has impacted agriculture process badly in the entire province. In this situation, coastal farmers receive water later, sometimes after two weeks, which has disrupted the schedule of cultivation and crops productivity. Coastal farmers could not cultivate major crops like rice and cotton because of unavailability of water. Similarly, they look uncertain to cultivate wheat the sowing season of which has already kicked off.