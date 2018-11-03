LCCI seeks to boost trade with Korea

LAHORE: There is a huge scope for boosting trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Korea, an official said n Friday.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Vice President Fahim-ur-Rehman Sehgal advised the private sector to establish close contacts and step into joint ventures to avail of trade and investment opportunities.

Talking to a top businessman from Korea Jong Woo Lee, he said 13 and 0.5 percent import duty is imposed in Korea on imports of gloves and leather, respectively, from Pakistan, while there is zero percent duty on the import of same items from India, Vietnam, Bangladesh and Indonesia.

Removal of this discrimination can help boost trade between Pakistan and Korea, he said.

The way different Korean companies are gaining success in Pakistan, the day is not far away when Korea will outclass other countries in terms of foreign direct investment in the country, Sehgal added.