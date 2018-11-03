Rupee falls

The rupee fell against the dollar in the interbank market on Friday, dealers said. The rupee closed at 132.54/dollar. It had settled at 132.47 on Thursday.

In the open market, the currency managed to post slight gains.

It rose 60 paisas to 131.40 against the greenback during the trade.

Forex dealers said the rupee came under pressure on account of increased dollar demand from importers.