Sat November 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series
Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Protesters warned before operation

Protesters warned before operation
PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected

PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected
PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property

PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property
Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR

Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR
Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore

Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore
PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties

PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties
Writ in tatters

Writ in tatters
Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Stocks scale nine-week peak on Chinese bailout bets

Stocks hit a nine-week high on Friday, breaching 42,000 points level mainly on the back of robust valuations and hopes of strong Chinese financing support, discounting a wave of agitation that gripped the country after an apex court ruling earlier in the week, dealers said

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said bullish trend continued at the top bourse led by banking and cement stocks on strong valuations.

“Oil stocks received a beating on falling global crude oil prices. Dismal data on CPI-based inflation data at 7 percent for Oct 2018 invited midsession pressure,” Mehanti said.

He added that investor speculations ahead of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) team visit for bailout talks to deal with economic crises and likely government announcements next week on financial assistance from China led to a bullish finish.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index gained 0.69 percent or 287.99 points to close at 42,004.09 points level, whereas KSE-30 Shares Index followed suit with a gain of 0.68 percent or 136.79 points to end at 20,270.02 points level.

As many as 377 scrips were active in today’s session, of those 253 moved up, 107 retreated, and 17 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 292.381 billion shares, as compared with the turnover of 245.116 billion shares in the previous session.

“Despite the protests (dharnas) by religious parties, the index crossed 42,200, which gives us strength and confidence. It is the same level when PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) came into government,” Adil Ghaffar, CEO of First Equity Modarba said.

He added that they expected the funds to be received from China would give a breathing space and might help the government control inflation, which was skyrocketing right now.

The stock market during the first hour of the session moved in a narrow band showing some negative signs; however, it recovered before the close of first session, finishing at 288 points up.

Following the opening of second session the market men received news that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit had turned out to be fruitful and China was likely to give $1.5 billion as grant, $1.5 billion as loan and would place $3 billion more in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

A leading analyst said though the amount was less than the market expectation, but was enough to cushion the balance of payment position.

Another factor which did not allow the market to shoot up was the arrival of inflation numbers which clocked to 7 percent in October.

The higher inflation rate hints at further monetary tightening.

A leading trader said an increase in the State Bank of Pakistan’s policy rate would hit the gross margins of companies.

The highest gainers were Colgate Palmolive, up Rs116.99 to close at Rs2469.99/share, and Sanofi-Aventis, up Rs44.05 to finish at Rs944.17/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Island Textile, down Rs56.00 to close at Rs1560.00/share, and Mari Petroleum, down Rs50.90 to close at Rs1421.32/share.

Bank of Punjab recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 25.397 million shares. The scrip gained Rs0.25 to close at Rs13.32/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Pakistan Elektron, recording a turnover of 28.655 million shares, and losing Rs1.05 to end at Rs32.15/share.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life

Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life
Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy made her eyesight weak

Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy made her eyesight weak
Sania Mirza's adorable Twitter post signifying son's arrival is melting hearts

Sania Mirza's adorable Twitter post signifying son's arrival is melting hearts

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz to successfully conclude today

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz to successfully conclude today

Photos & Videos

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?