Stocks scale nine-week peak on Chinese bailout bets

Stocks hit a nine-week high on Friday, breaching 42,000 points level mainly on the back of robust valuations and hopes of strong Chinese financing support, discounting a wave of agitation that gripped the country after an apex court ruling earlier in the week, dealers said

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said bullish trend continued at the top bourse led by banking and cement stocks on strong valuations.

“Oil stocks received a beating on falling global crude oil prices. Dismal data on CPI-based inflation data at 7 percent for Oct 2018 invited midsession pressure,” Mehanti said.

He added that investor speculations ahead of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) team visit for bailout talks to deal with economic crises and likely government announcements next week on financial assistance from China led to a bullish finish.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index gained 0.69 percent or 287.99 points to close at 42,004.09 points level, whereas KSE-30 Shares Index followed suit with a gain of 0.68 percent or 136.79 points to end at 20,270.02 points level.

As many as 377 scrips were active in today’s session, of those 253 moved up, 107 retreated, and 17 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 292.381 billion shares, as compared with the turnover of 245.116 billion shares in the previous session.

“Despite the protests (dharnas) by religious parties, the index crossed 42,200, which gives us strength and confidence. It is the same level when PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) came into government,” Adil Ghaffar, CEO of First Equity Modarba said.

He added that they expected the funds to be received from China would give a breathing space and might help the government control inflation, which was skyrocketing right now.

The stock market during the first hour of the session moved in a narrow band showing some negative signs; however, it recovered before the close of first session, finishing at 288 points up.

Following the opening of second session the market men received news that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit had turned out to be fruitful and China was likely to give $1.5 billion as grant, $1.5 billion as loan and would place $3 billion more in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

A leading analyst said though the amount was less than the market expectation, but was enough to cushion the balance of payment position.

Another factor which did not allow the market to shoot up was the arrival of inflation numbers which clocked to 7 percent in October.

The higher inflation rate hints at further monetary tightening.

A leading trader said an increase in the State Bank of Pakistan’s policy rate would hit the gross margins of companies.

The highest gainers were Colgate Palmolive, up Rs116.99 to close at Rs2469.99/share, and Sanofi-Aventis, up Rs44.05 to finish at Rs944.17/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Island Textile, down Rs56.00 to close at Rs1560.00/share, and Mari Petroleum, down Rs50.90 to close at Rs1421.32/share.

Bank of Punjab recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 25.397 million shares. The scrip gained Rs0.25 to close at Rs13.32/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Pakistan Elektron, recording a turnover of 28.655 million shares, and losing Rs1.05 to end at Rs32.15/share.