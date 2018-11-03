Sat November 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series
Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Protesters warned before operation

Protesters warned before operation
PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected

PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected
PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property

PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property
Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR

Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR
Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore

Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore
PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties

PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties
Writ in tatters

Writ in tatters
Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Business

TAS
Tariq Ahmed Saeedi
November 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Inflation jumps to 4-year high of 7 percent in October

KARACHI: Annual consumer price inflation shot up four-year high to seven percent in October after the government increased prices of fuels, electricity and gas, paving the way for further monetary tightening.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data on Friday showed that consumer price inflation clocked in at 5.1 percent year-on-year in September and 3.8 percent in October 2017. On month-on-month basis, CPI inflation increased 2.6 percent in October compared to a decrease of 0.1 percent in the previous month and increase of 0.7 percent in October last year.

Mohammad Sohail, chief executive officer at Topline Securities said the largest contributors to October inflation were non-perishable food items, housing, water, electricity, gas, fuels and transport sectors, which contributed 1.61, 2.66 and 1.08 percentage points, respectively. Economists selected by the government to overcome its economic woes are demanding patience in pass-through of international price hikes to consumers as gas and domestic oil prices were sharply increased.

“It (inflation) is a logical outcome of rupee depreciation and increases in prices of petroleum products,” economist Ashfaque Hasan Khan, a member of the Economic Advisory Council, formed by the government, said.

“My personal view is prices of petroleum (and energy) products should not abruptly be passes on (to the consumers). The government should not use oil as a tool for tax collection.”

Annual consumer price inflation was recorded at 5.8 percent in October 2014 after having eased from 7.7 percent in the previous month.

Zeeshan Afzal, executive director of Research at Insight Securities said the inflation is cost-push and “will phase out with the passage of time”.

“(There is) no need to control it if one wants to do reforms,” Afzal said. The SBP has already predicted headline inflation for FY2019 exceeding the six percent target “primarily due to lagged pass-through of the PKR depreciation and the upward trajectory of global oil prices”.

“Headline CPI inflation stayed below the annual target for the fourth consecutive fiscal year during FY18, and clocked in at its second lowest level since FY03,” the SBP said in its annual report on state of the economy.

CPI inflation in FY2018 was recorded at 3.9 percent compared to 4.2 percent in FY2017.

While monetary policy shifted gears during the last fiscal year with growing imbalances in the economy and a challenging outlook, the central bank swung into real action in the second half. It hiked its main interest rate by 275 basis points to 8.5 percent since January.

The SBP said the real GDP growth target of 6.2 percent for FY19 appears ambitious as recent policy measures and developments including monetary tightening, exchange rate depreciation and changes in import and custom duties are likely to dampen domestic demand.

“In sum, Pakistan’s economy is again at a familiar juncture, with imbalances emerging as the growth picked up, making it challenging to maintain the virtuous equilibrium of low inflation and higher growth,” it said in the report.

The real GDP growth picked up to the 13-year high rate of 5.8 percent in the last fiscal year of 2017/18, underpinned by low cost of financing, compared to 5.4 percent a year earlier.

In October, prices of gas increased 104.91 percent year-on-year, followed by kerosene oil (31.81pc), newspapers (27.82pc), motor fuel (26.41pc), transport services (17.74pc), water supply (13.62pc), motor vehicles (12.94pc), doctor clinic fee (12.8pc), personal equipment (12.38pc), education (11.54pc), construction input items (11.07pc), medical tests (10.72pc), utensils (10.58pc), cosmetics (10.48pc) and construction wage rates (10.01pc), PBS data showed.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life

Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life
Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy made her eyesight weak

Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy made her eyesight weak
Sania Mirza's adorable Twitter post signifying son's arrival is melting hearts

Sania Mirza's adorable Twitter post signifying son's arrival is melting hearts

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz to successfully conclude today

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz to successfully conclude today

Photos & Videos

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?