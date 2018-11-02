PAF takes initiative to build aviation hub: Air chief

ISLAMABAD: Under the auspices of Pakistan Air Force, an International Seminar on ‘Pakistan: The Future Regional Aviation Hub’ was held at Air Headquarters Islamabad on Thursday.

Addressing the audience, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan said, “Pakistan Air Force being the largest aviation organisation in Pakistan with the vast experience in aviation has taken this initiative to unite the regional aviation community to build an aviation hub which will provide profitable solution to national and foreign investors. I am confident that this initiative will prove to be a beneficial for the aviation industry of Pakistan.”

Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood delivered the opening address at the occasion. Shafqat Mahmood, Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training and Dr Ishrat Hussain Advisor to the Prime Minister for Institutional Reforms and Austerity were the key note speakers at the seminar.

Speakers from aviation and aerospace industries of aviation authorities of China and Turkey delivered lectures/presentations to share their views on contemporary issues related to aviation during the seminar.