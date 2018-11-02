Milli council rallies today

PESHAWAR: The provincial chapter of Milli Yakjehti Council has announced to observe Friday (today) as “Yaum-e-Tahaffuz Namoos-e-Risalat (SAW)” and complete strike and protest rallies would be arranged across the province against the Supreme Court’s verdict to acquit Aasia Bibi and condemn the threatening speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting of the council, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, provincial president of the body, condemned the threatening remarks of the prime minister and asked him to tender an apology to the nation over his attitude.