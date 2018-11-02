JI to launch movement against Aasia’s acquittal

BANNU: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) senior leader Prof Muhammad Ibrahim said on Thursday that his party would launch a movement against Aasia Bibi’s acquittal.

Speaking at a ceremony in the party office, he said that imposition of the Islamic law was mandatory to get rid of such verdicts.

JI local leaders including Dr Nasir Khan, Matiullah Jan, Mufti Sifatullah, Jehangir Khan, Zahoor Khan and others were present on the occasion. He said that the Supreme Court had acquitted Aasia Bibi. “Mumtaz Qadri was hanged to death in the same case,” he said and added that Aasia’s acquittal had sparked protest demonstrations while further violence and bloodshed was feared.

The JI local leaders asked the Supreme Court to reverse the decision by taking suo moto action. “JI from the day first has been struggling to enforce Sharia in the country,” he pointed out.

Akhtar Ali, through a resolution, asked the Supreme Court to reverse the verdict of Aasia Bibi’s acquittal.