NAB team arrives in Mansehra to assess Capt Safdar’s assets

MANSEHRA: A team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday arrived in the district to obtain the details of assets owned by Capt (r) Muhammad Safdar, the son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The team visited Ghazikot Township and got details about Safdar’s under-construction bungalow.

A reference is pending in the NAB against Safdar about his assets and also NAB team is in Mansehra to check development schemes in Hazara.

Safdar, who has also been acquitted in the Avenfield reference along with his father-in-law Nawaz Sharif and wife Maryam Nawaz, is facing another NAB inquiry in the corruption of more than Rs2 billion in schemes executed in his constituency NA-21, Mansehra-cum-Torghar.

The visiting NAB team also visited Khawari, the native village of Safdar, and Oghi and also got details of his properties from the Revenue Department.

The NAB team also collected documents of development schemes of worth billions of rupees executed from the federal government funds in Hazara division.

Safdar had refuted his involvement in any misappropriation in over Rs4 billion development schemes executed in his constituency during the last five years when he was Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MNA from NA-21.

“When I was disqualified from running in the 2018 general elections, my brother secured the same seat and became an MNA, which is irrefutable evidence that I served people and not plundered a single penny,” Safdar told reporters.