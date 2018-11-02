Alleged rigging: MPs body to hold maiden meeting on November 6

ISLAMABAD: The maiden meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on probing the allegations of rigging in the general elections has been summoned to meet on November 6 (Tuesday) with the agenda to elect its chairman.

The National Assembly Secretariat has issued the notification of summoning the meeting on November 6 to all 30 members of the committee to elect their chairman.

Following the elections of the chairman, the committee would start its task to formulate its Terms of References (ToRs).

The government has proposed the name of Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak to head the committee.

It is to be mentioned here that National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar had notified 30-member Parliamentary Committee on probing the allegations of the rigging in general elections last month that includes 20 members from the National Assembly and 10 members from the Senate with equal members of the government and opposition from both the houses of Parliament in the Parliamentary Committee.