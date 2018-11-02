IMF team due on 7th for bailout talks

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will arrive in Pakistan on November 7 for talks on a bailout package.
According to IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice, the fund’s executive board will be sent for talks on a staff-level agreement, reports Geo.
Rice did not expand on the time-table for the agreement. Pakistan had approached the IMF in Indonesia in October for loans.
Finance Minister Asad Umar announced on October 8 the government’s decision to go for IMF “immediately” to deal with the financial crisis.
Umar added that it was to kick-start growth in capital market and improving stock exchange, while claiming it would be the last time Pakistan approached the IMF.
