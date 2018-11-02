Indian troops martyr 2 more Kashmiris in IHK

SRINAGAR: Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, have martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Badgam district in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) on Thursday.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Zagoo area of the district. The operation was going on in the area till last reports came in.

Scores of people were injured after Indian forces personnel used brute force and fired teargas shells on peaceful protesters in Harde Panzu and Arizal areas of the district. The occupation authorities have suspended mobile internet service in the district.