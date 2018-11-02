Fri November 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict

‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict
Aasia may fly abroad today

Aasia may fly abroad today
Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

Educational institutes to remain closed in Karachi, Islamabad, other cities of Punjab today

Educational institutes to remain closed in Karachi, Islamabad, other cities of Punjab today
Fact check: Is this a photo of Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Pakistan?

Fact check: Is this a photo of Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Pakistan?

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20
The PTI’s encounter with reality

The PTI’s encounter with reality
Two killed, nine injured in New Karachi firing

Two killed, nine injured in New Karachi firing
PS to PM follows in the footsteps of his predecessor Fawad Hassan Fawad

PS to PM follows in the footsteps of his predecessor Fawad Hassan Fawad

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
November 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Aasia Bibi verdict: Complainant files review petition

LAHORE: The complainant in Aasia Bibi case has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court with a request to reverse its decision regarding acquittal of the Christian woman of the blasphemy charge and restore her death penalty.

The petition, filed through three lawyers including Azhar Siddique, Ghulam Mustafa Chaudhry and Muhammad Ozair Chughtai, also asks the court to place the name of Aasia Bibi on the exit control list (ECL) till decision of the review. Qari Muhammad Salam is the petitioner.

The petition raises eight questions of law to be decided in the review.

It questions whether the apex court was bound to take into consideration the nature of the case and all the tests which were especially applicable to a normal case where the principles of inordinate delay, defective investigation and other technicalities should not be a hurdle in dispensation of justice in view of the blasphemy laws read with judgments of the superior courts. “Whether the Supreme Court for this purpose has to take into consideration that the member(s) of Shariat Court to be included in this Bench, because this matter needs in-depth consideration and due to the peculiar circumstances of the case as well as application of Section 295-C in its time letter and spirit,” the petition questions.

It further asks whether the SC had the jurisdiction to overrule facts like confession of the offence by the Christian woman, which at the time of investigation and after registration of the case has to give entirely different principles of “Qanoon-i-Shahadat Order.”

The petition objects that the apex court did not interpret at all the provisions of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898, read with Section 295-C of Pakistan Penal Code as well as Article 25 of the Constitution while passing the impugned judgement.

It pleads that there is an apprehension that Aasia Bibi may leave the country before decision of the review petition. Therefore, it asks the court to immediately suspend the operation of the acquittal verdict and put the name of the acquitted woman on the ECL till final decision on the review.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Overload vocalist Farhad Humayun diagnosed with brain tumour

Overload vocalist Farhad Humayun diagnosed with brain tumour

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja
Amitabh Bachchan served legal notice for appearing as lawyer in TV commercial

Amitabh Bachchan served legal notice for appearing as lawyer in TV commercial
Sonali Bendre dazzles in red at Priyanka's bridal shower, shares emotional note

Sonali Bendre dazzles in red at Priyanka's bridal shower, shares emotional note

Photos & Videos

Mahira Khan visits Facebook, Google HQ on behalf of Shaukat Khanam

Mahira Khan visits Facebook, Google HQ on behalf of Shaukat Khanam
12 rare moments of Shah Rukh Khan on his 53rd birthday

12 rare moments of Shah Rukh Khan on his 53rd birthday
Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja
Hollywood filmmaker Ridley Scott confirms Gladiator sequel is on the cards

Hollywood filmmaker Ridley Scott confirms Gladiator sequel is on the cards