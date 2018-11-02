Fri November 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict

‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict
Aasia may fly abroad today

Aasia may fly abroad today
Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

Educational institutes to remain closed in Karachi, Islamabad, other cities of Punjab today

Educational institutes to remain closed in Karachi, Islamabad, other cities of Punjab today
Fact check: Is this a photo of Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Pakistan?

Fact check: Is this a photo of Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Pakistan?

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20
The PTI’s encounter with reality

The PTI’s encounter with reality
Two killed, nine injured in New Karachi firing

Two killed, nine injured in New Karachi firing
PS to PM follows in the footsteps of his predecessor Fawad Hassan Fawad

PS to PM follows in the footsteps of his predecessor Fawad Hassan Fawad

Top Story

A
Agencies
November 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Banigala case: SC for regularising 65 properties including PM’s

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) ordered the authorities concerned to regularise properties of 65 individuals including Prime Minister Imran Khan as they applied for the same.

SC was informed on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has applied for the regularisation of his residence in Banigala.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar resumed hearing into the suo motu case against illegal constructions in Banigala.

Additional Attorney General Nayyar Abbas Rizvi told the bench that Prime Minister Imran Khan applied for regularisation of his Banigala property. The premier’s residence falls into Zone 3 and 4 of the area, he said.

He further shared that there was no drainage system in the streets of the Banigala area, nor was there any provision for earthquakes in the constructions.

The chief justice expressed his annoyance at the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for allowing such constructions to take place, and said he could not believe what was going on in the authority.

“Meting out justice isn’t just the duty of the courts; CDA should do something as well,” Justice Nisar remarked. “Where was CDA when these constructions were taking place?” he questioned.

The top judge told the CDA chairman that he lacked clarity and needed to conduct surveys first.

The CJP further directed the officials to regularise the 65 applications received so far, and to prepare a master plan for the rest.

The court then adjourned the hearing for 10 days.

During a previous hearing of the case, the chief justice had directed the prime minister to set an example for others by paying the fine for regularisation of his Banigala property. The Supreme Court had earlier ordered authorities to demolish all encroachments around Korang riverbed in the light of a report drafted by the Survey of Pakistan.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Overload vocalist Farhad Humayun diagnosed with brain tumour

Overload vocalist Farhad Humayun diagnosed with brain tumour

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja
Amitabh Bachchan served legal notice for appearing as lawyer in TV commercial

Amitabh Bachchan served legal notice for appearing as lawyer in TV commercial
Sonali Bendre dazzles in red at Priyanka's bridal shower, shares emotional note

Sonali Bendre dazzles in red at Priyanka's bridal shower, shares emotional note

Photos & Videos

Mahira Khan visits Facebook, Google HQ on behalf of Shaukat Khanam

Mahira Khan visits Facebook, Google HQ on behalf of Shaukat Khanam
12 rare moments of Shah Rukh Khan on his 53rd birthday

12 rare moments of Shah Rukh Khan on his 53rd birthday
Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja
Hollywood filmmaker Ridley Scott confirms Gladiator sequel is on the cards

Hollywood filmmaker Ridley Scott confirms Gladiator sequel is on the cards