Banigala case: SC for regularising 65 properties including PM’s

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) ordered the authorities concerned to regularise properties of 65 individuals including Prime Minister Imran Khan as they applied for the same.

SC was informed on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has applied for the regularisation of his residence in Banigala.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar resumed hearing into the suo motu case against illegal constructions in Banigala.

Additional Attorney General Nayyar Abbas Rizvi told the bench that Prime Minister Imran Khan applied for regularisation of his Banigala property. The premier’s residence falls into Zone 3 and 4 of the area, he said.

He further shared that there was no drainage system in the streets of the Banigala area, nor was there any provision for earthquakes in the constructions.

The chief justice expressed his annoyance at the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for allowing such constructions to take place, and said he could not believe what was going on in the authority.

“Meting out justice isn’t just the duty of the courts; CDA should do something as well,” Justice Nisar remarked. “Where was CDA when these constructions were taking place?” he questioned.

The top judge told the CDA chairman that he lacked clarity and needed to conduct surveys first.

The CJP further directed the officials to regularise the 65 applications received so far, and to prepare a master plan for the rest.

The court then adjourned the hearing for 10 days.

During a previous hearing of the case, the chief justice had directed the prime minister to set an example for others by paying the fine for regularisation of his Banigala property. The Supreme Court had earlier ordered authorities to demolish all encroachments around Korang riverbed in the light of a report drafted by the Survey of Pakistan.