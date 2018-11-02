Tackling corruption, poverty: Pakistan to benefit from China’s experience, says PM

BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said Pakistan could learn more from China than any other developed country to tackle its various socio-economic challenges including poverty and corruption.

“We have a lot to learn from China because China too went through a lot of problems that we face right now. China too had a lot of corruption, poverty, but it dealt with the both. It is an example not only for Pakistan, but also for many other developing countries,” he said in an interview with the Chinese media here.

Imran, who left on a four-day official visit to China, said what he hoped to learn from his meetings with the Chinese leadership was how Pakistan could benefit from the Chinese experience, particularly in two fields — elimination of corruption and poverty alleviation.

He said low crime was easy to check but tackling white collar crime needed specialty and expertise which Pakistan was struggling for. The prime minister said since President Xi Jinping came to power, over 400 big names and powerful people had been convicted of corruption.

“That is the number one area which I hope to learn when I am in China,” he added.

“Second is poverty alleviation; just what China has achieved, no country in the human history has managed to achieve getting 700 million people out of poverty in 30 years,” he remarked.

He said as the main plank of PTI’s manifesto was to bring people out of poverty it was one area where he looked forward to meeting with the Chinese leadership and learning from all the steps taken to take people out of poverty. He said with Pakistan having oldest relationship with China, it was the only friendly country in the world on whom people in Pakistan felt they could always depend in the hour of need.

“We have very special relations with China. The people of Pakistan have always looked upon China very positively as a friend,” he remarked.

The prime minister said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had given Pakistan a great opportunity to bring in foreign investment, to get out of the difficult economic situation it was facing.

He said as China was the fastest growing and second biggest economy in the world, Pakistan - which could not tap its true potential due to mismanagement, poor governance and corruption - could learn from China.

“Since China has recently developed, we can identify a lot of problems that we are facing right now, and which China managed to remove and moved ahead. So we can learn more from China than any other country,” he maintained.

The prime minister said with his first official visit to Saudi Arabia, it was his second official visit to any country and he was looking forward to it as he had only once been to China before and that was seven years back.