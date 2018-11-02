Sports board has a new DG

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Khaqan Babar, a joint secretary at the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, has been appointed as the director general of the Pakistan Sports Board on additional charge. He has been appointed for a period of three months or till the posting of a regular director general.
