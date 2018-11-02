Aqeel to face Abid for title

ISLAMABAD: Aqeel Khan and Abid Ali Akbar reached the final of men’s singles event in the 3rd Chairman POF Board National Ranking Tennis Tournament under way at the POF Tennis Courts in Wah.

In the semi-finals played on Thursday, Aqeel Khan outplayed Muzammil Murtaza 6-2, 6-4 while Abid Ali Akbar got the better of Mohammad Shoaib 6-2, 6-4.

Results: Men’s singles semi-finals: Aqeel Khan bt Muzammil Murtaza 6-2, 6-4; Abid Ali Akbar bt Mohammad Shoaib 6-2, 6-4.

Men’s doubles (semi-finals): Mohammad Abid & Waqas Malik bt Muzammil & Muddassir 6-7 (8), 6-3, 10-7; Aqeel Khan & Abid Ali Akbar bt Heera Ashiq & Malik A. Rehman 6-3, 6-2.

Boys’ Under-18 singles (semi-finals): Huzaifa A. Rehman bt Nauman Aftab 6-0, 6-2; Saqib Hayat bt Ahmed Asjad 6-4, 6-4.

Boys’ Under-14 singles (semi-finals): Sami Zeb bt Uzair Khan 7-6 (2), 3-6, 7-5; Hasheesh Kumar bt Hamid Israr 6-2, 6-2.

Boys & girls’ Under-10 singles (semi-finals): Hamza Roman bt Muhammad Haziq 4-1, 4-0; Jamal Shah bt Taimur khan 4-0, 4-1.