Wapda qualify for Quaid Cup final

ISLAMABAD: Ehsan Adil (3-29) and Mohammad Irfan (2-16) powered Wapda into the final of the Quaid-i-Azam Cup one-day cricket tournament at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday.

Put in to bat, KRL were restricted to 164. Wapda reached home in the 38th over for the loss of five wickets.

Besides pacers Ehsan and Irfan, veteran spinner Zulfiqar Babar (2-32) also bowled well. Mohammad Mohsin (48) and Abdul Rehman Muzammil (34) were the main run-getters for KRL.

In reply, Ayaz Tassawar (50) and Zahid Mansoor (32 not out) took the game away from KRL after Salman Butt (21) and Kamran Akmal (10) fell early. Sadaf Hussain (2-34) and Sohaibullah (2-39) looked in good form for KRL.

The second semi-final — between PTV and Habib Bank — will be played on Friday (today).

Scores in brief: At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore: KRL 164 all out in 43.2 overs (Mohammad Mohsin 48, Abdul Rehman Muzammil 34; Ehsan Adil 3-49, Mohammad Irfan 2-16). Wapda 166-5 in 37.1 overs (Ayaz Tassawar 50, Zahid Mansoor 32 not out; Sadaf Hussain 2-34, Sohaibullah 2-39). Result: Wapda won by five wickets.