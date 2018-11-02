1400 players to feature in National Taekwondo

ISLAMABAD: A 22-member team from South Korea will give a demonstration during the 13th Korean Ambassador National Taekwondo Championship that gets underway here today (Friday) at the Liaquat Gymnasium of the Pakistan Sports Complex.

Pakistan Taekwondo Federation President Col (r) Waseem Ahmed unveiled the salient features of the championship that would be participated by a record number of 1400 players (men and women) from across the country.

“A record number of players will be seen in action over the next week in the championship. Apart from local players, a 22-member Korean team will give a taekwondo demonstration during the event,” Waseem said.

The opening ceremony, however, will be held tomorrow (Saturday) in presence of foreign guests and local dignitaries.

The PTF president said that a special request was forwarded to the Korean ambassador for the foreign team’s participation.

“With the cooperation of the Korean envoy, Korean experts and foreign taekwondo dignitaries are due to arrive here within next the twelve hours,” Waseem added.

He also called on the government to support the federation. “We are not getting annual grant from the government for almost eight months now. We need support of the government to see things moving forward,” he said.

Waseem said the sport had been winning medals internationally and is one of the major sports of the country.